SpaceX Heat Shield and Starship Mass Production

SpaceX removed about 72 tiles in 18 key locations for Starship Flight 11 and there was no catastrophic failure. This could allow SpaceX to optimize the heat shield and remove 10-20% of tiles over lower heating areas.

SpaceX will choose to remain extra cautious but they can eventually reduce heat shield tiles.

SpaceX is scaling up to making 1000 heat shield tiles per day which will be enough to reach a mass production target of 10 Starships per month.