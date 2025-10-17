SpaceX Launches Three Falcon 9 in Three Days

SpaceX had three Falcon 9 launches in the last three days. They have had 130 launches in 2025 and are on track for about 170 launches in 2025.
October 14, Project Kuiper KF-03 Mission. A Falcon 9 launched Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites from Florida’s SLC-40, with successful deployment confirmed and the first stage landing on a droneship.
October 15, SDA Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL-C) – Delayed one day due to weather, a Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, deploying 21 satellites for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s proliferated warfighter space architecture (PWSA). The first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship; Lockheed Martin thanked SpaceX for the ride.
October 16, Starlink Group 10-17 – A Falcon 9 launched 28 Starlink satellites from Florida’s SLC-40 in a predawn liftoff, marking the rocket’s 500th successful first-stage landing. Deployment was confirmed shortly after.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.