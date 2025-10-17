SpaceX Launches Three Falcon 9 in Three Days

SpaceX had three Falcon 9 launches in the last three days. They have had 130 launches in 2025 and are on track for about 170 launches in 2025.

October 14, Project Kuiper KF-03 Mission. A Falcon 9 launched Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites from Florida’s SLC-40, with successful deployment confirmed and the first stage landing on a droneship.

October 15, SDA Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL-C) – Delayed one day due to weather, a Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, deploying 21 satellites for the U.S. Space Development Agency’s proliferated warfighter space architecture (PWSA). The first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship; Lockheed Martin thanked SpaceX for the ride.

October 16, Starlink Group 10-17 – A Falcon 9 launched 28 Starlink satellites from Florida’s SLC-40 in a predawn liftoff, marking the rocket’s 500th successful first-stage landing. Deployment was confirmed shortly after.