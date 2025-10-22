SpaceX Needs $3 Billion or Less for Manned Moon Missions to Kill SLS

SpaceX and Elon Musk can replace SLS, Space Launch System, with the fixed priced $100 million per ton moon missions from 2028 and beyond. This would still be $10 billion for a full 100 ton payload to the moon and $7 billion if the same costs were used but scaled based on fewer refueling launches. SpaceX can get the cost of launching each Super Heavy Starship down to $100 million per launch. Six refueling launches and a main mission launch can be brought down to $1 billion or less eventually. IF SpaceX can get its manned moon missions and combined cargo missions to a fixed price $3 billion, then they could fully kill the $4-6 billion missions for SLS.

SpaceX says it plans to begin Starship cargo missions to the Moon in 2028 and to Mars in 2030, with each mission priced at $100 million per metric ton of payload. That’s $100,000 per kilogram (or $45,359 per pound).

Starship cargo flights to the lunar surface for research, development, and exploratory missions start in 2028, at a rate of $100 million per metric ton.

SpaceX would need to have ridesharing missions to the moon so NASA would not be paying for extra capacity for a clearer economic win over SLS.

Ideally, SpaceX needs to mature its cargo and manned lunar delivery so that it can offer $3 billion or less for crewed and full payload missions to the moon.