SpaceX Starlink V3 Satellites

In 2026, SpaceX will be launching many of the larger V3 Starlink satellites from the reusable Starship.

Dummy version of the V3 Starlink were launched on SpaceX Starship flight 10 and flight 11.

Starlink V3’s 60 meter span is like a blue whale. AST Space Mobile Block 2’s array rivals a tennis court.

