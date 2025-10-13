SpaceX Starship Flight 11 – Tony Bela Infographics

Join Tony Bela Patreon for high resolution versions of his infographics.
SpaceX Starship flying in about 3 hours.
Goals of Starship Flight 11:
— Test new Super Heavy landing burn configuration
— Gather data for next-gen booster dynamics
— Stress-test Starship heatshield with missing tiles
— Deploy 8 Starlink simulators on suborbital trajectory
— Attempt in-space Raptor engine relight
— Practice banking maneuvers and subsonic guidance for future RTLS
