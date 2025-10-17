SpaceX released photos and videos of the Flight 11 ocean landing.
Super Heavy hover pic.twitter.com/VLczlgdeH8
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 15, 2025
Starship successfully executing a landing flip, landing burn, and soft splashdown pic.twitter.com/ftAWwk3B33
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 16, 2025
SpaceX is making sci-fi real. pic.twitter.com/uneAQCldK5
— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 16, 2025
1 thought on “SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Hovering”
Elon’s been doing that for almost 10 years now. First drone-ship Falcon landing was back in 2016. It was a beautiful sight.