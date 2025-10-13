SpaceX Will Have Regular Commercial Cargo Missions to Moon 2028 and Mars 2030

SpaceX has announced regular commercial cargo missions to the Moon starting in 2028 and to Mars in 2030.

They will charge $100 million per ton.

SpaceX is going to try to get refueling and launches of the SpaceX Starship developed so that they can send an unmanned test mission in 2026.

This test mission will require using about 8-12 launches of refueling missions to get enough fuel to send a Starship to Mars around the end of 2026. This will need to have at least two or three Starship launches each month in July to December 2026.

If they are able to take 100 tons to the moon and to Mars with each fully fueled Starship, then they are trying to generate $10 billion in revenue for each mission. If they can get 200 tons for each mission then they could generate $20 billion per Mars and Moon mission.