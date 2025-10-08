Stoke Space Raised $510 Million to Develop Nova Reusable Rocket

September 23, 2025, Stoke Space raised $510 million in Series D funding led by Thomas Tull’s US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT) in conjunction with a $100 million debt facility led by Silicon Valley Bank. This new financing, which more than doubles our total capital raised to $990 million, will accelerate product development and expansion.

Washington Harbour Partners LP and General Innovation Capital Partners, 776, Breakthrough Energy, Glade Brook Capital, Industrious Ventures, NFX, Sparta Group, Toyota Ventures, Woven Capital, among others also invested.

A fully and rapidly reusable Nova launch vehicle is being developed to provide high-frequency access to orbit and support missions to, through, and from space, including satellite constellation deployment, in-space mobility, and downmass. The booster will have seven engines.

Nova payload accommodations

3,000 kg to LEO (100% reusable)

7,000 kg to LEO (max payload)

2,500 kg to GTO

1,250 kg to TLI

800 kg to C3 = 0

Big news – we’ve raised $510M in Series D funding! Total funding is now at $990M. This capital will accelerate our fully reusable Nova rocket development and Launch Complex 14 activation at Cape Canaveral. Incredibly grateful to our investment partners and excited to keep the… pic.twitter.com/fpbGjujs5Q — Stoke Space (@stoke_space) October 8, 2025

Stage 2

Expander cycle with integrated heat shield​

Liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen (LH2/LOX)​

425+ s specific impulse (Isp)​

25,000+ lbf thrust

LH2 fuel offers 30% higher efficiency and 5x better cooling than hydrocarbon fuels. With highest in-class performance and unlimited restarts, our stage 2 engine enables missions directly to high-energy orbits. The nozzle accommodates deep throttle operation even in the presence of atmospheric pressure and serves as an actively cooled metallic heat shield during atmospheric reentry.

Stage 1

Full-flow staged-combustion (FFSC)

Liquified natural gas/liquid oxygen (LNG/LOX)​

345 s specific impulse (Isp)​

100,000+ lbf thrust

FFSC is the pinnacle of rocket engine cycles, providing high performance and high efficiency while stressing the engine less than other, simpler engine cycles. FFSC has the highest ceiling for performance, efficiency, long life, and rapid reusability.

Since the Series C, Stoke has completed mission duty cycle testing on Stage 1 and Stage 2 flight-like engine configurations and advanced structural qualifications for both stages. We have also made substantial progress in the refurbishment of Launch Complex 14 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, which is scheduled for activation in early 2026.