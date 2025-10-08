TESLA All Time Highs by Nov 7, 2025, Revolutionary Unboxed Manufacturing, NVIDIA’s Huge AI Bets

Tesla’s overnight and daytime price swings around $425-450 and the day ended at $436. The sell-off was due to disappointment over the new affordable Model 3 and Y not being as revolutionary or cheap as some hoped.
Expecting a strong Q3 earnings call on October 22, EPS beats (65–75¢ vs. analyst 39–59¢ estimates) . Energy growth and possible FSD reserve recognition. Global Q4 deliveries should be stronger than many fear.
There is strong developments to implementing the revolutionary UNBOXED processes.
