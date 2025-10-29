Tesla Autonomous FSD and Robotaxi Driving Should Spread Fast in 2026

Elon Musk posted that Tesla autonomous driving might spread faster than any technology ever.

In interpret that this would mean:

* going to no supervised driving monitor in December of 2025 in Austin then they will spread in months to all cars.

* Q2 2026 they will have about ten cities without safety drivers or safety monitors

* Q3 2026 it should go wide to all Tesla cars in the USA.

The hardware foundations have been laid for such a long time that a software update enables self-driving for millions of pre-existing cars in a short period of time.

Tesla autonomous driving might spread faster than any technology ever. The hardware foundations have been laid for such a long time that a software update enables self-driving for millions of pre-existing cars in a short period of time. https://t.co/uE39BOky5V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2025