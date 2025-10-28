Tesla Board Chairman Says Cybercab Will Be Sold With Steering Wheel and Pedals As Needed – Model 2

Tesla will put a steering wheel and pedals in the Cybercab if that’s what regulators require, according to Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm.
“If we have to have a steering wheel, it can have a steering wheel and pedals,” Robyn Denholm told Bloomberg.
This would likely be a sub-$30,000 car.
There are about 5 months for the US regulations to allow more than 2500 cars per year without steering wheel and pedals.
