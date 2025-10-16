Tesla is test driving the cybercab in Fremont. Various drone footage from youtube.
Stopped by Giga Texas this afternoon and there was a Cybercab test vehicle driving on the S River Road and to the W side.
This is the 1st one I’ve seen driving here in a while.
Much more I’ll share soon! pic.twitter.com/tP1kjBQziB
— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 16, 2025
1 thought on “Tesla Cybercab Testing in Fremont”
Last roll-of-the-dice FSD 14.1 hasn’t noticeably improved upon FSD reliability, even after a year of development. They will need major computer upgrades before they can hope for any significant increase which means they will need human supervisors for foreseeable future, likely years for much more expensive AI5 or AI6 computers + software stack to be developed and rolled out.
Robotaxi is dead in the water, unprofitable and can only be a small-demonstration PR exercise until that happens.