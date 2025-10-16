Tesla Cybercab Testing in Fremont

Tesla is test driving the cybercab in Fremont. Various drone footage from youtube.

Stopped by Giga Texas this afternoon and there was a Cybercab test vehicle driving on the S River Road and to the W side.

This is the 1st one I’ve seen driving here in a while.

Much more I’ll share soon! pic.twitter.com/tP1kjBQziB

— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 16, 2025