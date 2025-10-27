TESLA FSD 14.1.4 Is Much Improved but Still Not Perfect

Got TESLA FSD 14.1.4 over the weekend. Much Improved, not perfect.
Avoid potholes and objects on the road far better.
Able to leave my garage and go down a steep driveway. Old 13.X version would treat the road at the end of driveway as a potential barrier. Now it goes smoothly onto the road and FSD can return it the garage.
Still cannot read signs like no turn on red.
I also went to the Tesla diner. It is a standard higher end diner with about 64 superchargers.
There were three Teslabots in display cases. There are two large screens for showing movies or presentations.
The upper level can host events and give a 360 degree view of the surroundings and good views of the screens.
