Tesla FSD 14.1 Gamechangning Parking Solutions

Elite Tesla FSD tester Chuck cook says FSD 14.1 is ready and safe enough for wide release and has gamechanging ability to start from park and end the drive in a specific parking mode for basically a taxi cab like experience.

Sawyer Merritt says FSD V14 is blowing his mind right now. For the first time ever, you can select your home as the destination and the car parks itself when it arrives. FSD V14.1 automatically finds a parking spot and parks perfectly. No longer do you have to take over once you arrive at your destination.

Also, when you start your trip, FSD now starts MUCH faster than before, like immediately. I love it.

The best part? FSD V14.1 remembers your preferences for arrival options and your preferred parking positions for each destination.

FSD v14 enters the Century City parking garage, pulls up to the ticket dispenser, waits for me to take a ticket then pulls into the garage and finds a spot. Insane. pic.twitter.com/Iya6CGAS36 — Zack (@BLKMDL3) October 7, 2025