Tesla Q3 Call – Robotaxi Solution Timeline is 70 Days

Elon Musk said the Tesla Robotaxi in Austin will have no safety monitor by end of 2025. No other human in the car which means Tesla robotaxi can scale to about 10 cities with thousands of cars each by mid 2026.

Elon Musk greenlighting car production with autonomy solved means tens of thousands of Cybercabs each month in 2026. Those cybercabs will be deployed as Robotaxi.

Solved robotaxi without safety drivers or safety monitors in multiple cities by mid-2026 means full robotaxi with 100,000 to 1 million mix of cybercab and Tesla owners in the network by the end of 2026.

Tesla robotaxi miles were 250,000 in Austin and over 1 million in the SF Bay area in Q3. This means October has about 6-8% of the weekly miles of Waymo 2.5 million per week.

This is a significant ramp from about 7000 miles in Austin.

The main future of Tesla by 2030 will be millions of Optimus bot with AI5/AI6 chips that will perform distributed AI inference.

Million Optimus per year line starts ramping end of 2026.

Tesla in Austin robotaxi only has one safety concern after over 250,000 miles have been driven.

Waymo has about 100 cars in Austin and providing about 250,000 miles per week but they had 46 incidents over 20 weeks that Tesla robotaxi has been operating. This is over two times the incident per mile and the incidents were more severe.