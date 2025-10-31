Tesla Robotaxi Will Be As Big or Bigger Than Waymo at the End of 2025

Elon said 1000 cars in the Bay area by the end of the year and 500 cars in austin by the end of the year. Tesla will likely have 100-200 cars in 8 other cities. They will likely be as big or bigger than Waymo which has about 1500 cars.

