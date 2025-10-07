Tesla Shanghai Model YL Factory – 95% Robotic for 2.5 Hour Construction -4X Faster Than Other Tesla Cars

Here we see a video of the Tesla Shanghai Model YL. Looking at the differences to Berlin. They have enclosed more areas so that parts are assembled with minimal humans monitoring. The speed of the car and part movement is faster. There is a higher density of robotic arms in some sections with more parallel operations. There are machines specifically for more assembly operations and steps.

Tesla’s Unboxed Process patent, granted September 23, 2025, details automated assembly of exterior vehicle parts using adhesives rather than welding.

Key innovation includes modular sections built in parallel, with exteriors attached to a central structure via fixtures aligned to a global datum for precision.

Process applies e-coating and painting to parts before assembly, eliminating full-vehicle painting and reducing error accumulation from linear lines.

Engineered adhesive gaps compensate for substructure irregularities, while tacking allows continued work during curing.

Shanghai Model YL video frames show robots attaching pre-finished body panels to chassis sections on converging lines, matching modular exterior addition.

Sparks indicate some welding persists, but adhesive bonding for exteriors aligns with patent claims in the observed panel installations.

BREAKING: Tesla China shared the latest video inside the Shanghai Gigafactory. The video also shows the production line of the Model YL. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/bopAQLAUGS — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) September 30, 2025

Videos from 2 years or earlier ago of Tesla factories showed human workers attaching doors and steering wheels and performing bolting and welding actions. This appears to have been replaced with complete machine automation.

The density, parallel operations and speed of conveyer belts, robots and operations is higher than in past factory tours. There are far fewer human steps. There should be only 1 in 4 steps (80% robotic to 95% robotic) that previously needed humans that still need humans.

Lights help dry coatings and paint.

Still some wiring and connections need humans.

The speed and rate of large car parts being moved is faster for the YL than other Tesla factories.