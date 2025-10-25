TESLA SHOCKING 250K Miles of Safe Robotaxi is 4X Safer Than Waymo

We now know TESLA has world leading robotaxi safety. 250,000 Robotaxi Miles driven with 1 incident. Austin reveals the safety and Tesla revealed the miles.
Putting the pieces together. We have the up to date public safety data. Tesla revealed the miles of robotaxi in Austin and in the SF Bay Area. We put this together with the known start dates for multiple data points for the ramp and a nearly perfect safety record.
Tesla revealed the Austin robotaxi miles driven as 250,000 and most of those were Q3. Q2 only had 7K miles.
Tesla revealed SF Bay Area robotaxi miles as over 1 million. There was only a tentative ramp in August. Most of the miles had to be on September and first half of October.
We now know there a lot miles of clean and safe robotaxi driving. This public data for Waymo and Tesla robotaxi can now be compared. We also know the exponential ramp is 15X the miles from Q2 to Q3. Miles are doubling every 2-4 weeks.
City expansion and safety driver removal and vehicle expansions are all driven by continuing the safe operation. The cleaner the safety record then the faster the expansion.
The cities that need to be added and the monthly pace and actions for cities added and FSD version improvements are now clear.
The Q2 release of Tesla Cybercab required massive Tesla confidence. This will be thousands of vehicles that are for the sole purpose of commercial unsupervised robotaxi.
I drive a hardware 4 model Y, about 60 miles/day in a giant metropolitan area. Software version 13.2.9.
I fully trust the software. The only interventions I’ve done the last few months are highway lane preferences and pothole avoidance. None of them were ‘critical’ or because I was afraid for my safety.
I can’t wait for 14.3. If it’s unsupervised, I’ll be comfortable relinquishing control.
But robotaxi is all under continuous supervision, taking care of any near misses and mistakes, Waymo is (as far as I am aware) unsupervised. So this really is meaningless.
Open source tracking of critical disengagements on the 4 versions of FSD14.x released so far show that it is has made no significant improvement in disengagements over 13.x or 12.x of a year ago, yet. It is going to take at least one hardware update and a huge amount of AI development to eliminate the 999 out of 1000 current disengagements needed to get safe enough for unsupervised driving.
