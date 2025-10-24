Tesla VP Ashok Describes Technology of FSD

Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s VP of Autopilot Software, delivered a keynote titled “Building Foundational Models for Robotics at Tesla” at the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV).
Tesla FSD camera inputs feed into a large-scale neural network (with expanding parameter counts, soon to scale 10x via new hardware).
Future Outlook
Scale robotaxi to unsupervised, nationwide service.
Cybercab: Two-seat, low-cost autonomous vehicle for robotaxis (beats public transit economics).
Extend to robotics: Same tech transfers to Optimus humanoid (e.g., action-conditioned video generation for navigation).
Tesla’s approach scales across vehicles, locations, weather; emphasizes safety, comfort, speed.
• Tesla has access to a “Niagara Falls of data” — hundreds of years’ worth of collective fleet driving.
• Uses smart data triggers to capture rare corner cases (e.g., complex intersections, unpredictable behavior).
Quality and Efficiency:
• Extracts only the essential data needed to train models efficiently.
Debugging and Interpretability:
• Even though the system is end-to-end, Tesla can still prompt the model to output interpretable data:
3D occupancy, road boundaries, objects, signs, traffic lights, etc.
• Natural language querying: ask the model why it made a certain decision.
• These auxiliary predictions don’t drive the car but help engineers debug and ensure safety.
Tesla’s Advanced Gaussian Splatting (3D Scene Modeling):
• Tesla developed a custom, ultra-fast Gaussian splatting system to reconstruct 3D scenes from limited camera views.
• Produces crisp, accurate 3D renderings even from few camera angles — far better than standard NeRF/splatting approaches.
• Enables rapid visual debugging of the driving environment in 3D.
Evaluation & World Models:
• Evaluation is the hardest challenge: models may perform well offline but fail in real-world conditions.
• Tesla builds balanced, diverse evaluation datasets focusing on edge cases — not just easy highway driving.
Introduced a learned world simulator (neural network-generated video engine):
• Can simulate 8 Tesla camera feeds simultaneously — fully synthetic.
• Used for testing, training, and reinforcement learning.
• Allows adversarial event injection (e.g., adding a pedestrian or vehicle cutting in).
• Enables replaying past failures to verify new model improvements.
• Can run in near real-time, letting testers “drive” inside a simulated world.
What’s Next:
• Scale robotaxi service globally.
• Unlock full autonomy across the entire Tesla fleet.
• Cybercab: next-gen 2-seat vehicle designed specifically for robotaxi use, targeting lowest transportation cost (cheaper than public transit).
• Same neural networks will power Optimus humanoid robot.
• The same video generation system is now being applied to Optimus.
• The system can simulate and plan movement for robots, adapting easily to new forms.
