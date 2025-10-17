Tesla’s Unsupervised FSD BOMBSHELL in Q4. Stock Explodes 4% as Elon Crushes Q3 Earnings

Tesla’s imminent wide release of FSD (Full Self-Driving) update to version 14.1.2. Some testers believe FSD 14.X will enable unsupervised driving by December. Chuck Cook is confident about FSD progress.

Backseat driving demos could supercharge word-of-mouth sales, making FSD irresistible and potentially overwhelming Tesla’s production capacity.

Today’s stock rally (from ~$423 to $440), attributing it partly to Cook’s comments, eased U.S.-China tariff tensions under Trump, and hype ahead of the October 22 Q3 earnings call.

Analysts are betting on an EPS beat (street at $0.55).

Q4 could remain strong with energy storage (potentially 16 GWh in Q4 via China ramp) and new vehicles driving car sales.