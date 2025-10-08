Top AI Models Get $60 Billion Invested in a 3 Month Period

by

Total funding for the top 10 AI companies is ~$115B and 70% is in 2025. Enterprise shift (Cohere/Inflection) yields 2-3x faster ROI than consumer bets.

The AI funding does not include the $60-80 billion per year that Google speeds on AI capex.

ROI signals are strong—enterprise AI ARR grew 300% YoY.

Leave a Comment