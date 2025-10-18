Trying to Stabilize Populations Before It is Too Late

Taiwan, South Korea and China have critically low fertility rates below 1.0. Japan is also very low (1.15) and has had low fertility for longer. By 2070, the countries could halve their current populations.
A fertility rebound could avert 30-70% of projected population losses by 2100. This might stabilizing societies at near-current sizes—but only if enacted now, before the cohort cliff (shrinking fertile women) deepens.
If might be possible to get fertility rate to replacement (2.1) in 10-15 years with 3-4% GDP investment.
The list of options below is likely not enough. Likely 10-25% of GDP would be needed to be invested with far larger financial incentives equal to the average per capita income in the country for the first 6-12 years. This is worthwhile because with half the population in 2070, the countries will be destined to have about half the GDP.
Years 1-3 [Quick Wins, +0.1-0.3 TFR] – Free IVF (invitro fertilization and egg freezing for all under-35s and even under-40s. This could add 10-15% births as seen in Israel. Include a $2K/month allowances.
Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), reports the total number of live births in 2024 was 686,061 (TFR 1.15). This marked a record low, representing a 5.7% decline (or 41,227 fewer births) from 2023’s 727,288. 2025 is on track for 665,000. Japan would need to get to 1.18 million or 1.2 million to get to TFR 2.1 population stabilization.
IVF and egg freezing are increasingly popular in Japan, fueled by subsidies (half of costs covered) and low fertility awareness. However, uptake lags behind Europe due to cultural stigma and work pressures. Overall, assisted reproductive tech (ART) usage climbed 3-5% YoY in 2025, per IMARC Group, but only ~10% of infertile couples access it due to costs/stigma. In 2023 in Japan, a record 85,048 babies were born via assisted reproductive technology (ART), including IVF, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and frozen embryo transfers (FET). Doubling this level with free or payments beyond free would help.
Years 1-7 (Structural, +0.2-0.4 TFR)
Universal childcare and shared 12-month leave. 4-day work weeks (OECD: +0.15 TFR). South Korea: Marriage age drops 2 years, stabilizing cohorts.
Years 1-10 (Tech/Cultural, to 2.1)
Ectogenesis pilots (2030 rollout) + media campaigns (counter eco-anxiety). Taiwan: NDC integrates with cross-strait migration incentives.
Annual audits and some increased immigration as a bridge. Many asian countries like Japan have an anti-immigration culture.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Trying to Stabilize Populations Before It is Too Late”
In Shakespeare’s famous romantic play “Romeo and Juliet”, Juliet is 13 years old.
This is the NORMAL age for women to be courting for marriage, NORMAL throughout human history for almost all cultures. As can be clearly seen, modern western feminist push for the elimination of teenage pregnancies, leading to demographic suicide. It is literally the FIRST thing that western societies push on every other society, to eliminate teenage pregnancies.
Humans are animals, and the human female breeds best when in their teens, this is truth, cold hard truth.
The solution to the modern demographic problem is to ENCOURAGE married teenage pregnancies!
This does NOT mean that we eliminate the possibility of women getting educated and having careers, quite the opposite, we need to accept that caring for children is shared by society and assisting the mother is a societal priority.
Daycare/childcare should be free. Paid for by society, just like elementary education is free for everyone. Medical, dental, and eye care should be free for everyone under 21.
A teenage women with kids should be GUARANTEED an elementary education, the same way we guarantee that a handicapped person gets an education. If she needs a private tutor then one will be provided!
No longer do governments get FREE citizens, now they need to PAY for them.
Having children should NOT be seen as LIMITING a woman’s ability to participate in society.
No longer should a married teenage mother be seen as a FAILURE by society, but should be seen as a success, contributing to a healthy growing society.