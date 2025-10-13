New light-vehicle sales in September 2025 reached a SAAR of 16.4 million units, up 3.5% year over year. EV tax credits expired on September 30. Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales hit an all-time high in market share and accounted for 11.8% of all new
vehicles sold.
US light vehicles sales were about 1.25 million in September 2025 and BEV were about 148000.
China domestic car sales rose 6.6% year-on-year to 2.27 million units, following a 4.9% increase in August, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continued robust growth, with September retail sales reaching 826,000 units — surpassing the previous record of 762,000 units set in December 2024. This represents a 28.5 percent year-on-year increase and a 19.8 percent rise from August.
The EY Forecaster suggests that in Europe, economic pressures, reduced incentives, and softer emissions penalties will dampen BEV growth through 2027. More affordable models are expected to drive a rebound, with BEVs surpassing 50% market share by 2032.
2 thoughts on “US September 2025 Had an All Time High 11.8% Battery Electric of All New Vehicles”
As long predicted China is leading the world in EVs and the green tech transition.
This year China has launched multiple EV models into the European market. European car manufacturers are running out of time before China eats their market.
Musk will struggle to sell in China as their models and prices improve. Musk’s political profile has turned off many in Europe and the USA.
Meanwhile the US market is growing but slower than many others. China has access problems to the US market. If this stops China from unfair competition then good but if US auto makers do not change and just hide behind this protection then they are doomed. So EV prices may remain high in the USA. Trump has stopped supporting EVs and started supporting coal. Backwards to the future.
Meanwhile while Tesla uses old models or just makes tiny refreshments new Mercedes CLA EV has WLTP range of 465 miles.
Tesla has problems.
Ev credits expired (Thank you Trump).
Regulatory credits (major source of income for Tesla) will dry out (Thank you Trump).
Possible stock drop to 200 $.