US September 2025 Had an All Time High 11.8% Battery Electric of All New Vehicles

New light-vehicle sales in September 2025 reached a SAAR of 16.4 million units, up 3.5% year over year. EV tax credits expired on September 30. Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales hit an all-time high in market share and accounted for 11.8% of all new

vehicles sold.

US light vehicles sales were about 1.25 million in September 2025 and BEV were about 148000.

China domestic car sales rose 6.6% year-on-year to 2.27 million units, following a 4.9% increase in August, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continued robust growth, with September retail sales reaching 826,000 units — surpassing the previous record of 762,000 units set in December 2024. This represents a 28.5 percent year-on-year increase and a 19.8 percent rise from August.

The EY Forecaster suggests that in Europe, economic pressures, reduced incentives, and softer emissions penalties will dampen BEV growth through 2027. More affordable models are expected to drive a rebound, with BEVs surpassing 50% market share by 2032.