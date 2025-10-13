Why Breakthrough Starshot Has Faded Away

Despite the $100 million Breakthrough Starshot pledge, public accounting shows less than $10 million spending. Philip Lubin (UC Santa Barbara, laser propulsion) received ~$200,000 over eight years. This was less than his NASA grants for similar work. There is an estimate of 30 contracts totaling $4.5 million. Scientists viewed this as a kickstart. Breakthrough’s name lent legitimacy to fringe ideas, attracting matching funds.

Activity peaked in the first 4–5 years (2020–2021). Large/small group meetings identified hurdles (gigawatt-scale lasers) and issued small grants. In the last 2–3 years, funding dried up, meetings ceased, and communications quietly went away leaving.

It normalized interstellar travel as feasible goal. There was also a recognition that the cost would be far more than $100 million.

Scoles pieced together nine years of patchy progress for Breakthrough Starsot.

Lightsail Materials: At Caltech, Harry Atwater’s team explored silicon nitride for ultra-thin (gram-scale, 4m-wide) sails enduring 40,000 Gs and 100 gigawatts of laser power—a novel materials challenge. They made small-scale prototypes showing promise but hadn’t built a full sail.

Spacecraft Design: Zach Manchester at Carnegie Mellon discussed his chip-sats—tiny satellites launched to Earth orbit—as a prototype for Starshot’s nanocraft.