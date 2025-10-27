XAI Releases Grokipedia 0.1

by

XAI has released version 0.1 of Grokipedia. It has almost 900,000 articles.

Grokipedia is now live on http://Grokipedia.com

Grokipedia focuses on truth-revealing via AI bias detection.

As of October 2025, the English Wikipedia contains approximately 7,081,086 articles. This figure reflects its ongoing growth, with around 500 new articles added daily.

Leave a Comment