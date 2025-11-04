2025 Insider Risk Report Finds Most Organizations Struggle to Detect and Predict Insider Risks

Baltimore, USA, November 4th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

The new 2025 Insider Risk Report, produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in collaboration with Cogility, highlights that nearly all security leaders (93%) say insider threats are as difficult or harder to detect than external cyberattacks. Yet only 23% express strong confidence in stopping them before serious damage occurs. The report warns that most organizations remain reactive despite a surge in AI-driven risks and the increasing prevalence of decentralized workforces.

The report, which surveyed 635 CISOs and cybersecurity professionals, highlights an urgent industry contradiction: while there is high awareness of insider risks, the capabilities to anticipate and prevent them are dangerously limited. Without stronger behavioral intelligence and predictive modeling, organizations risk being blindsided by trusted insiders misusing powerful new tools.

Key findings include:

Flying blind against insiders: 93% of organizations find insider attacks as hard or harder to detect than external threats. At the same time, fewer than one in four are confident in preventing them before major damage.

93% of organizations find insider attacks as hard or harder to detect than external threats. At the same time, fewer than one in four are confident in preventing them before major damage. Behavioral blind spots: Only 21% extensively integrate HR, financial stress, or psycho-social signals into detection, leaving most programs relying solely on technical anomalies.

Only 21% extensively integrate HR, financial stress, or psycho-social signals into detection, leaving most programs relying solely on technical anomalies. Predictive defenses are missing: Only 12% have mature predictive risk models, leaving the majority in reactive mode, while AI-enabled insider risks accelerate.

“Insider threats don’t announce themselves with alarms – they unfold quietly, in plain sight,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders. “Without context like financial stress or behavioral shifts, security teams are watching shadows on the wall while the real danger moves unchecked. If organizations fail to evolve, they’ll be reading about their data on the dark web before they ever see it in their logs.”

