AI CEO Emad Mostaque Predicts ~1,000 Day Tipping Point

AI CEO Emad Mostaque predicts by mid-2028, cognitive labor becomes economically worthless (actually negative value).
Humans become the dumbest entity on the team and there is → no market for negative-value labor.
Phase transition (ice → water → gas) happens suddenly when agentic systems + collapsing token costs cross a threshold.
What Enables the Tipping Point ?
From smart intern that needs constant prompting → fully agentic digital twins that observe all your work, never make your mistakes, cost ~$0.50–$2/day.
Token prices collapsing 100× per year while capability rises → by 2026–27, replacing a cognitive worker costs pennies.
Companies stop hiring now (Duolingo: +40% revenue, zero net hiring), mass layoffs come with the next downturn — but jobs never return.
Economic & Societal Consequences
Human cognitive labor value → zero → negative.
Comparative advantage shifts entirely to GPUs / compute ownership.
Central banks, monetary policy, tax-based UBI all break (entire US federal tax base = ~$4.9T. Poverty-level UBI for all Americans = $5.3T and rising).
Billionaires are terrified → quietly buying data centers because GPUs are the new land/capital.
Why Traditional Solutions Fail
Tax-based UBI are mathematically impossible (NEXTBIGFUTURE NOTE – Unless the economy grows by twenty times or more.)
Equity/dividend models (own 10% of OpenAI”) → still only a few thousand $/person/year.
Current monetary system (debt-based, created by banks) collapses when capital no longer needs labor.
Emad’s Proposed Fix: New Economic Stack
Dual-currency system
Hard money (Foundation Coin): Bitcoin-like, finite supply, secured by civic compute (healthcare, education, government superclusters).
Soft money (Culture Credits) issued directly to every verified human, pegged to the hard coin, for basic needs.
Every human gets their own personal Universal AI (decentralized, knows you, protects you, aligned to your flourishing).
Coin sales & mining profits 100% fund civic supercomputers (world’s largest cancer/Alzheimer’s/Autism clusters) → free empathetic AI healthcare/education for all.
Goal a divert a large % of the coming $1–2T annual compute spend from private profit-maximizing AI to civic/human-flourishing AI.
Deeper Philosophical Takes
We are discovering, not inventing, intelligence → same equations (diffusion, transformers, gradient descent) model physics, economics, brains, and reality.
Latent-space models are literally the subconscious of humanity compressed → golden ratio, beauty, persuasion emerge naturally.
Generative AI equations appear to be the actual equations of complex systems / reality itself.
Great Filter hypothesis
Most civilizations discover scalable intelligence and fail to navigate the transition → explains the silent universe.
What Becomes Valuable When Cognitive Labor = $0
Human attention (the new scarce resource → Google/Meta/OpenAI pivot to ads inside AI).
Network effects & identity (you are you → taste, relationships, community).
Consciousness & meaning (family, friends, experiences, stories) — things not captured by GDP.
Bottom-Line Message
We are ~1,000 days from the biggest shift humanity has ever seen. The default path is extreme inequality or extinction-level risk. The only counterbalance is massively funded, decentralized civic AI that belongs to everyone and issues money simply for being human.
5 thoughts on “AI CEO Emad Mostaque Predicts ~1,000 Day Tipping Point”
UBI based on taxes and income transfers cannot work, wouldn’t be stable anyway. The model assumes most wealth and power held by a tiny elite that must continually consent to taxes to support everyone else.
UBW is necessary. Everyone has to own an equal and inalienable share of Basic Wealth in Usufruct. The returns from Basic Wealth used in the free market generate an income stream to everyone without taxes or transfers. The Basic Wealth that’s owned equally was classically called “Land” but it’s mostly IP. The IP that is AI software and the IP that they produce. There is nothing that is more obviously the common heritage and equal property of everyone than the collective knowledge that’s the basis of AI and its fruits. In this economy Labor ceases to be important and Capital remains private property. UBW would also include all Land and resources not currently private property – ie all Land and resources off of the earth or in the existing commons like the atmosphere, the oceans, Antarctica etc. This is enough for robust free markets, sustainable abundance and universal affluence.
I would appreciate it if somebody could explain to me how this business model can work.
AI makes a vast profit by putting millions out of work, so most of the population with no income.
Some have floated the idea of UBI but where is the money going to come from?
The billionaires and their big tech companies do not want to pay tax.
It is virtually impossible to tax multinational entities and even if they do pay in the USA they are fighting against efforts to tax them in Europe and other places and the US president is threatening anybody that tries to pass such laws with tariffs.
In any case the big tech companies with the money need the money to keep upgrading their data centres. So no money for UBI.
So again, how can this work?
Maybe, as some fear, we will all become peasants to our feudal overlords.
It doesn’t work. The economy collapses from insufficient demand if the majority of the population has no income to spend. We won’t be peasants to feudal overlords because peasants have an important function in that society – their labor produces the food that’s the foundation of the economy. In this AI economy, most humans have no function at all. The people with all the wealth and power have no need of them. They have robots and AI as slaves and don’t need humans as wage workers or slaves at all. The antebellum Southern slave economy was like this in places with a high proportion of slaves. The masters had no use for free workers. They tried to chase them off. They served no useful purpose to the slaveholders and were an irritation corrupting their slaves.
One probably should read a wiki article (brief though it is) on Mostaque before jumping to any conclusions. A shadier background has probably only Epstein. But at least at some point he was earnest:
In July 2023, he declared that generative artificial intelligence “is a $1 trillion investment opportunity but will be ‘biggest bubble of all time'”
This is true that will happen soon but I use IA for chemistry but unfortunately this is not yet there , we still need to guide steps by steps even for quite basics things. Universal revenue will be not easy to put in place