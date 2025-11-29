AI CEO Emad Mostaque predicts by mid-2028, cognitive labor becomes economically worthless (actually negative value).

Humans become the dumbest entity on the team and there is → no market for negative-value labor.

Phase transition (ice → water → gas) happens suddenly when agentic systems + collapsing token costs cross a threshold.

What Enables the Tipping Point ?

From smart intern that needs constant prompting → fully agentic digital twins that observe all your work, never make your mistakes, cost ~$0.50–$2/day.

Token prices collapsing 100× per year while capability rises → by 2026–27, replacing a cognitive worker costs pennies.

Companies stop hiring now (Duolingo: +40% revenue, zero net hiring), mass layoffs come with the next downturn — but jobs never return.

Economic & Societal Consequences

Human cognitive labor value → zero → negative.

Comparative advantage shifts entirely to GPUs / compute ownership.

Central banks, monetary policy, tax-based UBI all break (entire US federal tax base = ~$4.9T. Poverty-level UBI for all Americans = $5.3T and rising).

Billionaires are terrified → quietly buying data centers because GPUs are the new land/capital.

Why Traditional Solutions Fail

Tax-based UBI are mathematically impossible (NEXTBIGFUTURE NOTE – Unless the economy grows by twenty times or more.)

Equity/dividend models (own 10% of OpenAI”) → still only a few thousand $/person/year.

Current monetary system (debt-based, created by banks) collapses when capital no longer needs labor.

Emad’s Proposed Fix: New Economic Stack

Dual-currency system

Hard money (Foundation Coin): Bitcoin-like, finite supply, secured by civic compute (healthcare, education, government superclusters).

Soft money (Culture Credits) issued directly to every verified human, pegged to the hard coin, for basic needs.

Every human gets their own personal Universal AI (decentralized, knows you, protects you, aligned to your flourishing).

Coin sales & mining profits 100% fund civic supercomputers (world’s largest cancer/Alzheimer’s/Autism clusters) → free empathetic AI healthcare/education for all.

Goal a divert a large % of the coming $1–2T annual compute spend from private profit-maximizing AI to civic/human-flourishing AI.

Deeper Philosophical Takes

We are discovering, not inventing, intelligence → same equations (diffusion, transformers, gradient descent) model physics, economics, brains, and reality.

Latent-space models are literally the subconscious of humanity compressed → golden ratio, beauty, persuasion emerge naturally.

Generative AI equations appear to be the actual equations of complex systems / reality itself.

Great Filter hypothesis

Most civilizations discover scalable intelligence and fail to navigate the transition → explains the silent universe.

What Becomes Valuable When Cognitive Labor = $0

Human attention (the new scarce resource → Google/Meta/OpenAI pivot to ads inside AI).

Network effects & identity (you are you → taste, relationships, community).

Consciousness & meaning (family, friends, experiences, stories) — things not captured by GDP.

Bottom-Line Message

We are ~1,000 days from the biggest shift humanity has ever seen. The default path is extreme inequality or extinction-level risk. The only counterbalance is massively funded, decentralized civic AI that belongs to everyone and issues money simply for being human.