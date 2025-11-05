AI Chip Are the Future of Tesla. Deep Dive on AI5, AI6, AI7 and AI8 Chips – 2027 to 2030

Tesla AI Chips Deep Dive. Tesla AI5 chips are designed to win the future of AI. The future is chips for small language models, inference, chips for distributed AI and chips for space.

The Tesla plan are chips optimized for what will we be doing the most and having the most efficient AI chips.

Tesla is completing a post-design review for the AI5 chip.

Small Language Models are 30x more energy-efficient than large ones.

AI5 aims for 40x leap over AI4 chips.

10x cheaper than Nvidia H100 equivalents for inference (90%+ of AI use cases).

Emphasis on edge computing.

AI6/AI7: Fast follow-ups; AI6 ~2x AI5 performance (incremental, not revolutionary like Nvidia’s 5x jumps). AI7 on cutting-edge 1nm node for efficiency.

AI8 – optimized for space data centers (radiation-hardened, etc.), enabling massive scaling (100GW for 100 million AI8+ chips by 2035 requiring full production from a Samsung and TSMC fab.

Dual-sourcing from TSMC/Samsung

U.S. fabs in TX/AZ for geopolitics/security.

1kW/chip efficiency for vehicles. derisking via prototypes before scaling to millions/billions.

Distributed AI & Applications

Spare compute in robotaxis/Optimus

By 2027, Tesla may produce 4M+ chips/year for 3M cars + 1M Optimus (plus semis/forklifts).

Excess goes to data centers (xAI: 2–10GW initially, scaling to 100GW+ needing 50M–1B chips).

Once space AI costs drop below Earth-based, growth becomes exponential (billion → trillion chips). Grok 4.2 “any day” (signs via internal testing). Grok 5 in January.