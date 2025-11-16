Alice Blue Partners with AccuKnox for Regulatory Compliance

Menlo Park, CA, November 17th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

AccuKnox, a global leader in Zero Trust Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), today announced its partnership with Alice Blue India, a prominent brokerage and financial services firm, to strengthen its security and compliance frameworks across on-prem and cloud workloads. The partnership was executed through channel partner Airowire. Leveraging AccuKnox’s security capabilities, Alice Blue aims to achieve enhanced visibility, automated compliance, and continuous protection within its infrastructure.

The customer’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Navneethan, expressed strong confidence in the platform following a detailed proof-of-concept evaluation.

Alice Blue’s Decision to Partner with AccuKnox

After evaluating multiple security vendors, Alice Blue selected AccuKnox for its technical depth and FinTech-grade compliance readiness.

Key differentiators include:

Agentless Zero Trust CNAPP architecture ensuring low operational overhead

with measurable visibility and compliance outcomes Alignment with India’s key regulatory frameworks—RBI, SEBI, PCI-DSS, ISO, and SOC 2

Customer Testimonials

“At Alice Blue, securing our trading infrastructure and maintaining regulatory compliance are top priorities,” said Navneethan, CISO, Alice Blue India, “Partnering with AccuKnox allows us to leverage world-class Zero Trust CNAPP capabilities while automating compliance across multi-cloud workloads. This collaboration strengthens both our internal security posture and the services we deliver to our customers.”

“Financial institutions like Alice Blue require robust, scalable, and compliant security frameworks. AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP platform provides end-to-end protection from code to cognition, enabling Alice Blue to reduce risk, automate compliance, and focus on domain innovation. This partnership highlights the impact of channel collaboration in delivering secure, modern cloud environments.” said Rahul Jadhav, CTO at AccuKnox

“We are thrilled to support Alice Blue India in deploying AccuKnox’s Zero Trust CNAPP platform, this partnership demonstrates how channel collaboration can accelerate security adoption in regulated industries, delivering measurable outcomes in compliance, visibility, and threat protection.”said Hemath Raj, Account Manager, Airowire Networks.

About Airowire

Airowire Networks is a network and cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in infrastructure modernization, cloud security, and managed detection services. With a strong regional presence and a focus on delivering secure digital transformation.

About Alice Blue

Alice Blue is a leading brokerage and financial services company offering advanced trading platforms, real-time analytics, and customer-centric solutions. With a strong commitment to innovation and regulatory compliance.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox is a Zero Trust CNAPP platform that delivers runtime protection, agentless risk assessment, and comprehensive visibility across cloud, container, and AI workloads. A core contributor to CNCF open-source projects KubeArmor and ModelArmor.

Contact

PMM

Syed Hadi

AccuKnox

[email protected]

