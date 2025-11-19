Amazon Launches Very Limited Robotaxi Service in San Francisco

There are about 50 Zoox Robotaxis in Las Vegas and San Francisco. Zoox robotaxis are custom-built vehicles without steering wheel or pedals. Zoox has started inviting early riders from a waiting list to ride the robotaxi. Previously only employees and their friends and family have been able to hail a ride.

This is not a large-scale public launch, nor a commercial one. The Early rider initiative is called Zoox Explorer.

The Zoox app will allow getting ride within a service area covering the SoMa, Mission, and Design District neighborhoods of San Francisco.