Blue Origin New Glenn Launch Scrubbed Today for Weather

Todays Blue Origin launch scrubbed due to weather.

They delayed over 60 minutes from the start of the launch window.

Launch window today 2:45PM EST to 4:44PM EST (19:45-21:44 UTC)

They are fully loaded with propellant.

New Glenn launch of NASA’s ESCAPADE mission. It is one year late.

It will hang out a few months at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2.

When Mars swings around in its orbit then it will fire engines to meet up with Mars.

Launch Complex 36, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Earth.

Target orbit: Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2

Booster: SN002 “Never Tell Me The Odds”

It is a new booster

Blue Origin will try to land its first new Glenn booster on the landing platform vessel 1 (LPV-1) nicknamed Jacklyn.

The first booster crashed on its return by not being able to restart engines.

Payload mass: ~1070 kg (~2360 lbs)

– Blue Origin’s 2nd orbital launch of the year.

– New Glenn’s 2nd launch.

– Earth’s X orbital launch of the year.

– 2nd launch from LC-36 by Blue Origin and 147th overall.

– If successful this would be the 1st booster landing on Jacklyn out of 2 attempts.