Blue Origin Launches New Glenn NG2 – LANDED THE BOOSTER

Blue Origin had to scrub the New Glenn NG2 twice. Launched today. Good Separation.
Relit engines and coming in for landing.
They counted down to 20 seconds about an hour ago. Reset the clock to 34 minutes. Counted down again and had a hold at about 14 minutes and reset the clock again.
