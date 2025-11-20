Blue Origin Will Increase New Glenn Thrust 15-25% and Make Rocket Bigger

Blue Origin is making huge improvements to the New Glenn rocket. In early 2026, there will be 15% more first-stage thrust and 25% upper-stage boost starting with the NG-3 flight in early 2026.

They unveiled a 9×4 super-heavy version capable of over 70 tons to low Earth orbit, ideal for mega-constellations and lunar trips.

New Glenn will reuse the booster stage for a super heavy payload class rocket.

The new Glenn’s roadmap is a new super-heavy class rocket. The new Glenn 9×4 will have nine rockets for the booster and 4 for the upper stage. The vehicle carries over 70 metric tons to low-Earth orbit, over 14 metric tons direct to geosynchronous orbit, and over 20 metric tons to trans-lunar injection. The 9×4 vehicle will feature a larger 8.7-meter fairing.

Both vehicles the 9×4 and the current variant, 7×2, will serve the market at the same time.

Total thrust for the seven BE-4 booster engines is increasing from 3.9 million lbf (17,219 kN) to 4.5 million lbf (19,928 kN). BE-4 has already demonstrated 625,000 lbf on the test stand at current propellant conditions and will achieve 640,000 lbf later this year, with propellant subcooling increasing the current thrust capability from the existing 550,000 lbf.

The total thrust of the two BE-3Us powering New Glenn’s upper stage is increasing from the original design of 320,000 lbf (1,423 kN) to 400,000 lbf (1,779 kN) thrust over the next few missions. BE-3U has already demonstrated 211,658 lbf on the test stand.

The baseline 7×2 configuration (~45 t to LEO reusable) and the upgraded 9×4 variant (>70 t to LEO reusable booster).

Blue Origin previously investigated, from 2021-2025) a fully reusable upper stage under an internal project called Project Jarvis. The project explored heat shields and recovery concepts similar to SpaceX’s Starship, but it was shelved because the expendable upper stage proved more cost-effective and simpler for near-term operations.

The current New Glenn program — including the 9×4 — relies on an expendable upper stage to prioritize reliability, cadence, and competitiveness against Falcon 9/Heavy in the medium term. Full vehicle reuse remains a future possibility. If SpaceX achieves fully reusable Super Heavy Starship then SpaceX costs and capabilities surge far beyond where Blue Origin will be. Blue Origin still needs 3-6 years to achieve what SpaceX has had for the last 3 years.