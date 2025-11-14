China’s electricity per capita is up 569% since 2000. The last 25 years.
USA energy is down 7% from 2000.
China has 17% of global population and over one third of global electricity.
56% of the total world electricity growth.
China has 90%+ dominance across the solar supply chain.
How do people not see this?
China is about 60% of the electricity per person versus the USA.
2 thoughts on “China Has 30% More Energy PER PERSON Than Europe”
Long term planning by China’s politburo versus the short term mindset of US politicians to get re-elected.
Neither gov structure is perfect, but China’s is far more effective at making long term decisions.
The US gov needs reform. Lobbying, PACs, and large donations must stop.
There are too many politicians. People don’t even know who their representatives are.
Because the West let China use monopolistic tactics to destroy our manufacturing and industrial base.