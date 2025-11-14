China Has 30% More Energy PER PERSON Than Europe

China’s electricity per capita is up 569% since 2000. The last 25 years.

USA energy is down 7% from 2000.

China has 17% of global population and over one third of global electricity.

56% of the total world electricity growth.

China has 90%+ dominance across the solar supply chain.

How do people not see this?

China is about 60% of the electricity per person versus the USA.