CredShields Joins Forces with Checkmarx to Bring Smart Contract Security to Enterprise AppSec Programs

The collaboration advances enterprise grade application security into decentralized ecosystems, uniting Checkmarx’s AppSec expertise with Web3 specialization by CredShields.

CredShields, a leading Web3 security firm, has partnered with Checkmarx, the global leader in agentic AI-powered application security testing, to work with AI-driven smart contract audits, vulnerability research, and blockchain security tooling from CredShields to work alongside the Checkmarx application security platform.

As the application security market accelerates toward an expected US $55 billion by 2029, decentralized architectures introduce new attack surfaces that traditional AppSec programs are not designed to address. Nearly half of the largest DeFi breaches trace back to smart contract flaws, and in 2025 to date, losses from cryptocurrency service hacks already surpass US $2.1 billion and are projected to climb further. Research further indicates that up to 89% of smart contracts contain vulnerabilities, highlighting the need for Web3-native security standards alongside legacy security frameworks.

Through this agreement, Checkmarx is adding CredShields as a Web3 security partner to provide customers with dedicated support for decentralized environments. The collaboration combines Checkmarx’s enterprise AppSec leadership with deep expertise in smart contract auditing, vulnerability assessment, and blockchain security research from CredShields, enabling organizations to extend their existing DevSecOps programs into Web3 with minimal friction.

“This partnership represents a natural evolution in the AppSec landscape,” said Shashank, Co-founder of CredShields. “Together with Checkmarx, we’re delivering a seamless layer of security that protects enterprise systems, decentralized applications, and smart contracts with the same rigor and intelligence.”

The partnership will focus on:

Comprehensive security coverage for decentralized applications, smart contracts, and wallets

AI-assisted vulnerability detection and manual audits powered by CredShields’ proprietary systems

Joint contributions to global security frameworks, including OWASP Smart Contract Security Standards and Smart Contract Top 10

Enterprise enablement to integrate Web3 security into existing DevSecOps pipelines

“As enterprises extend their digital footprint into Web3, new attack surfaces emerge,” said Scott Sieper, Director of Product Management at Checkmarx. “Partnering with CredShields enables us to bring our deep AppSec expertise to blockchain environments and help organizations innovate with confidence while maintaining the same rigorous security standards they expect from Checkmarx.”

Checkmarx and CredShields aim to redefine enterprise application security for the decentralized era, ensuring that innovation and security evolve in parallel as organizations adopt blockchain at scale.

About CredShields

CredShields is a Web3 security firm specializing in manual smart contract audits, AI-powered vulnerability detection, and security automation across blockchain ecosystems. A contributor to the OWASP Smart Contract Top 10, CredShields protects leading protocols and enterprises through full-spectrum decentralized security solutions.

Users can watch the demo: https://lnk.credshields.com/checkmarx-demo

