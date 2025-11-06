Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Could Be the First Billion Dollar Movie From Japan

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will be released into China. The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is witnessing record-breaking pre-sale numbers in mainland China, with projections pointing to a massive $200 million opening weekend. It has already grossed $670 million in other markets. This is the second Demon Slayer anime movie. The first racked up $470 million during COVID.

The biggest movie in China has been Ne Zha 2. It is also an animated fighting movie. It made over $2 billion. China movie audience alone can power a movie to $2 billion.

There will be two more Demon Slayer movie sequels, which will capitalize on a growing streaming audience fanbase.

The Infinity Castle movie and the next two movies are basically one super epic struggle made up of many battles.

This will be the new model for movies.

There are endless great Manga stories and huge manga, anime industry. This could displace the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) of movies.

A Chainsaw Man movie has over $140 million in box office and could reach of $250 million.

Anime and others shows will build up audience on streaming for a season or two and then go to the big screen.

Jujutsu Kaisen will have its second movie in December 5, 2025. It should perform far better than the first movie which only had a Japanese audience. Jujutsu Kaisen has built up an audience on Netflix and Crunchy Roll.