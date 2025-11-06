Echostar Sells More Spectrum to SpaceX

EchoStar has sold its unpaired AWS-3 spectrum licenses to SpaceX for about $2.6 billion in stock. This follows a prior deal for $17 billion transaction for AWS-4 and H block.
Echostar also announced a financial recognition of $16.5 billion impairment on 5G assets and a $3.9 billion net loss.
EchoStar will manage its $11 billion stake in SpaceX through a new division while keeping paired AWS-3 holdings.
The paired AWS-3 spectrum will likely be sold to Verizon.
Echostar took a $3.9 billion loss for accounting. but they now have $2.6 billion more spacex.About $11.1 billion.
They can still sell the AWS-3 paired portion to Verizon to get gain or no loss on that 5G spectrum.
Echostar had sold the AT&T part for a gain.
