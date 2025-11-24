Elite Cyber Veterans Launch Blast Security with $10M to Turn Cloud Detection into Prevention

Tel Aviv, Israel, November 24th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

Blast is introducing a new operating model for cloud security with a first-of-its-kind Preemptive Cloud Defense Platform, replacing reactive response with continuous prevention.

Blast Security, a cybersecurity startup founded by industry veterans from Solebit (acquired by Mimecast) and elite IDF units, today announced its launch from stealth and a $10 million seed round co-led by 10D and MizMaa Ventures. Blast is redefining how organizations eliminate cloud risks using preventive guardrails to ensure environments remain secure by design. The company is already working with numerous global enterprises to secure their production environments, preventing cloud risk by over 90% and significantly shrinking the blast radius.

Enterprises operating at multi-cloud scale face relentless change and compounding complexity accelerated by the growth of AI. Blast’s Preemptive Cloud Defense Platform marks an inflection point for organizations shifting from reactive alert-chasing to proactive, continuously enforced prevention. It turns native cloud control into a preventive defense fabric, where every change is modelled, tested, and enforced safely. This approach ensures prevention never breaks production or slows innovation.

“Cloud adoption and AI have multiplied complexity and risk faster than teams can keep up. The market is full of tools for detection and remediation, but the only reliable way to mitigate risk is to prevent it in the first place – and that’s what Blast is built to do,” said Boris Vaynberg, co-founder and CEO of Blast Security. “When Henry Ford introduced his automobile, many believed horses were good enough. It’s hard to see how a new approach can redefine the standard – until it becomes the standard. Our mission is to make prevention the new standard in cloud security and lead the market shift.”

The lightbulb moment for Blast’s founding team – Boris Vaynberg, Ido Bukra, and Roi Panai – came when they were called to reserve duty to lead a national-level cloud security project. During this critical time, the team realized that security must match the cloud’s speed, scale, and complexity with prevention measures-built in. Blast’s founding team brings over a decade of collaborative experience – their first company, Solebit, was acquired by Mimecast in their largest acquisition. Blast’s engineers are cloud security veterans committed to developing game-changing, practical solutions that prevent risks before they arise and keep cloud environments inherently secure.

“At Via, we see the shift from alert-chasing to prevention as a strategic program to strengthen our overall defense. Blast enables us to enforce preventive guardrails at scale – making our cloud environments more resilient with the same resources, less manual effort, and the trust to ensure zero disruption to the business,” said Oren Hogery, CISO, Via.

“Blast’s founding team has a remarkable history of solving complex security challenges,” said Itay Rand, General Partner at 10D Capital. “Their preemptive approach to cloud security meets a growing critical need in the market, enabling organizations to prevent threats rather than merely reacting to them. We’re thrilled to back Blast as they set a new standard for truly proactive cloud defense.”

About Blast Security

Blast Security marks the end of reactive cloud security, replacing after-the-fact response with continuous prevention. Instead of reacting to threats and chasing alerts, Blast creates a living, preemptive defense fabric that continuously evolves with the enterprise cloud environment – eliminating alert fatigue, reducing operational friction, and shrinking the blast radius. The Blast founding team has worked together for more than a decade and has a proven track record of building scalable prevention products, including at Solebit (acquired by Mimecast). Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Blast is backed by leading investors and trusted by global organizations.

