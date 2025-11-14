Elon described a goal of 100 gigawatt per year for AI Data centers in space. This will need about 30k-50k starship launches per year.
The US has about 460 Gigawatts of electricity if the energy was constantly generated. Five years of launches at the target rate would surpass current US electricity for AI in Space.
This will mean each year they will triple the $1.4 trillion that OpenAI is going for 2025-2030. OpenAI is looking at 35 gw of AI data centers on earth.
4 thoughts on “Elon Giant Plans for 100 Gigawatts per Year for AI Data Centers in Space”
If you need the data and the computation, you can move the datacenter in space.
No permit, no protest in front of your center, no bribes from local politicians, etc.
No competition for electricity power from others.
Well, this is progress, at one time Musk was dismissing SPS as a fantasy.
Elon still does not want to beam the power. But if others can develop that capability then he will use it where it makes sense. He wants to generate it in orbit and use it in orbit. Just like he generates power for Starlink at 200 MW (total over 9000 satellites now) and will soon generate it at 5 Gigawatts for V3 starlink communication (50,000 satellites) and then his first major scaling for AI in space 1 million satellites (100 gigawatts)
What does it even mean? Energy plants in orbit? If so then this energy could be used for applications on Earth. Tbh, AI fatigue is settling in. At least Elon is using AI correctly: free up people from menial task of driving cars.