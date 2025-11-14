Elon Giant Plans for 100 Gigawatts per Year for AI Data Centers in Space

Elon described a goal of 100 gigawatt per year for AI Data centers in space. This will need about 30k-50k starship launches per year.

The US has about 460 Gigawatts of electricity if the energy was constantly generated. Five years of launches at the target rate would surpass current US electricity for AI in Space.

This will mean each year they will triple the $1.4 trillion that OpenAI is going for 2025-2030. OpenAI is looking at 35 gw of AI data centers on earth.