Elon’s predicts AI Edge Node devices will replace cellphones, apps and operating systems.
Smartphones will evolve into lightweight AI inference nodes. Basic screens/audio interfaces with onboard AI serves up AI results from server-side AI like Grok or GPT.
AI-Centric to deliver everything (communication, entertainment, productivity). This would be like a trusted Jarvis AI from Iron Man.
This ties into Tesla’s AI5/AI6 chips (2027+), Starlink for delivery, and xAI for central intelligence.
Elon’s Ecosystem Edge: Musk’s integrated stack (Starlink, xAI, Tesla/Optimus/RoboTaxi, X payments, Neuralink) gives him a massive lead.
Elon Musk AI Will Apple Iphone, iOS and All Apps Around 2030
Congratulations on your book.
On Musks recent JRE appearance, he stated that he isn’t working on a phone.
Seemed rather firm on that.
This sounds great, but like… can we prevent it from tracking us more than current devices and/or creating a personal database about us? I’d hate for it to lead to things like, “Sorry, your payment isn’t accepted at this grocery store (or movie theater, etc). Not because you don’t have funds, but because your personal profile doesn’t allow you to shop here.”
That kind of thing must be prevented at all costs, full stop. Further stratification must be made illegal in a harsh way.