Elon Musk AI Will Apple Iphone, iOS and All Apps Around 2030

Elon’s predicts AI Edge Node devices will replace cellphones, apps and operating systems.

Smartphones will evolve into lightweight AI inference nodes. Basic screens/audio interfaces with onboard AI serves up AI results from server-side AI like Grok or GPT.

AI-Centric to deliver everything (communication, entertainment, productivity). This would be like a trusted Jarvis AI from Iron Man.

This ties into Tesla’s AI5/AI6 chips (2027+), Starlink for delivery, and xAI for central intelligence.

Elon’s Ecosystem Edge: Musk’s integrated stack (Starlink, xAI, Tesla/Optimus/RoboTaxi, X payments, Neuralink) gives him a massive lead.

Brian Wang co-wrote a new AI book –

AI Rising:: How to Thrive in the Age of Abundance