Elon Musk Talks With Ron Baron About Tesla, SpaceX and the Future

Baron reiterated his unwavering belief in Musk’s companies. Ron Baron does not expect to sell my personal Tesla or SpaceX shares in my lifetime. 65% of his personal wealth is tied to Musk’s ventures (40% in Tesla, 25% in SpaceX, and the rest in related funds like xAI).

Baron highlighted Baron Capital’s has made over $12 billion from investing in Musk’s ecosystem since 2014. $8 billion from Tesla from a $400 million investment in 2014–2016. $4 billion from SpaceX from 2017 and $400 million from other Musk ventures.

Baron described Musk not as a traditional industrialist like Rockefeller, Carnegie, Ford, or Morgan, but as Da Vinci. He is an artist who remembers everything and approaches innovation with creative genius.

Baron projected Tesla’s stock could reach $2,500 in 10 years (implying 5–7x growth from current levels), driven primarily by the Optimus humanoid robot.

Elon and Ron talk about Optimus production scaling to 1 million units around 2027 and then 10 million the following year and eventually 1 billion units annually at ~$20,000 each.

There are 100 actuators per humanoid robot. There is a lot of complexity in the humanoid robots.

Baron was equally optimistic about SpaceX, predicting 10x returns over the next decade, fueled by reusable rocket technology, Starship development, and Mars colonization ambitions. He tied this to Musk’s broader mission of making humanity multi-planetary to ensure survival.

Baron called the tech pullback with Tesla down ~18% from highs a buying opportunity

