Elon Musk announced a major partnership between his AI company xAI and Saudi Arabia’s state-backed AI firm Humain (backed by the Suadi Public Investment Fund) to build a 500-megawatt (MW) AI data center in the kingdom.
It will use Nvidia GPUs and will be xAI’s largest and first data center project outside the United States.
Full build-out targets 500 MW of power consumption (one of the largest single AI training/inference facilities planned globally).
Phase 1 will start at 50 MW.
xAI (providing Grok models and expertise)
Humain (Saudi infrastructure and funding)
Nvidia (supplying chips, likely GB200/Blackwell or next-gen).
The deal includes broader deployment of Grok AI models across Saudi Arabia and potential sovereign AI capabilities.
Announced onstage by Elon Musk alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the U.S.–Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the U.S.
1 thought on “Elon, Nvidia and Saudi Will Build $25 Billion, 500MW AI Data Center”
I never understood why this no sense to build data center in very hot places..