Figure AI Has 1% of the Compute of Tesla

Figure AI has announced they have a 264 Nvidia B200s in its new compute cluster. This is 1200 H100(equivalents). B200 is 4.55 times an H100 on FP8.
Tesla has 120,000 H100 equivalents as of the Q3 earnings call.
XAI has about 2.5 million H100 equivalents with about 550,000 B200s installed at Colossus 2 and another 400,000 H100e at Colossus 1.
