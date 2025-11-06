Ford is Talking About Cancelling the F-150 Lightning EV Truck

On November 6, 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported that Ford Motor executives are actively discussing the possibility of completely discontinuing production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Demand has been persistently low.

This would mark a dramatic reversal for Ford’s electric vehicle (EV) strategy, which had positioned the Lightning as a flagship product when it launched in 2022 with over 200,000 reservations. Ford has $13 billion in cumulative EV losses since 2023.

U.S. sales of the Lightning peaked at 24,165 units in 2024 but are projected to fall below 15,000 in 2025.

Ford idled its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan (Lightning’s assembly plant) from mid-November 2024 to January 6, 2025, to address excess inventory. In 2023, Ford slashed planned 2024 output by half and laid off 1,400 workers tied to the program.