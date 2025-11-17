Frentree Partners with AccuKnox to Expand Zero Trust CNAPP Security in South Korea

Menlo Park, California, USA, November 17th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

AccuKnox, a global leader in Zero Trust Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), today announced its distributor partnership with Frentree, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider in South Korea. The collaboration aims to strengthen cloud, container, and AI workload security for enterprises across the region by combining Frentree’s strong market presence with AccuKnox’s advanced Zero Trust security capabilities.

The partnership was finalized after detailed technical and strategic discussions, during which Frentree expressed strong confidence in AccuKnox’s architecture, runtime protection depth, and alignment with Korean enterprise security needs.

Frentree’s Decision to Partner with AccuKnox

As cloud adoption accelerates across financial and enterprise sectors in Korea, Frentree sought a platform that could deliver comprehensive visibility, scalable runtime protection, and automated compliance across complex, hybrid environments. AccuKnox emerged as the ideal partner based on its engineering sophistication and its alignment with Zero Trust security models.

Leadership Comments

“At Frentree, we aim to introduce world-class cybersecurity technologies to Korean enterprises,” said CY Jang, CEO, Frentree. “AccuKnox’s platform stands out for its depth and scalability with advanced AI security.

“South Korea is a highly sophisticated and discerning market,” said Nat Natraj, CEO, AccuKnox. “Frentree has immense expertise in Cloud Security, we are very excited about our partnership with Frentree and serving clients and partners in South Korea.

“Our distributor partnership with Frentree is a significant step in expanding our global partner ecosystem,” added Syed Hadi, Senior Marketing Manager, AccuKnox.“Frentree’s strong regional presence and long-standing trust with large financial and enterprise customers make them an ideal partner for accelerating Zero Trust adoption in South Korea.”

About Frentree

Founded in 2013, Frentree is a cybersecurity solutions provider based in Seoul specializing in cloud security, privacy, and compliance. With partnerships across leading global security vendors, Frentree serves major financial institutions and enterprise customers in Korea.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox is a Zero Trust CNAPP platform that delivers runtime protection, agentless risk assessment, and deep visibility across cloud, container, API and AI workloads. As a core contributor to CNCF open-source projects KubeArmor and ModelArmor, AccuKnox empowers enterprises to achieve measurable risk reduction and automated compliance.

