Goal Tesla Optimus to Give Everyone Access to RoboDoctors, Robosurgeons and Nursing

Elon Musk outlined a vision for Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots to perform sophisticated medical procedures with superhuman precision, enabling universal access to elite surgical care worldwide.

Imagine a world where everyone has access to the best surgeons. Optimus will have the level of precision that is frankly superhuman… There’s a very limited number of great doctors and surgeons. They don’t grow on trees, now they will get built in factories.

If successful, this would enable medicare for all at an affordable price and enable the services needed for social security to be affordable.

The only way to get a health care plan that works, would be if Elon Musk builds a robot hospital, robot urgent care and robot medical centers.

People talk about eliminating poverty and providing medical care but they do not have an actual solution.

