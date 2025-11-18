Google Gemini 3 is Here

Gemini 3 is here and it edges out XAI Grok 4.1 as the state of the art model topping the leaderboards.

This is likely be the best for coding in Apps with tool use. The new agentic development platform, Google Antigravity will be a Cursor (AI coding) competitor.

They used the guts of windsurf and VSS.

AI Overviews now have 2 billion users every month. The Gemini app surpasses 650 million users per month, more than 70% of their Cloud customers use the Google AI, 13 million developers have built with their generative models.

They are shipping Gemini at the scale of Google. Gemini 3 in AI Mode in Search with more complex reasoning and new dynamic experiences. This is the first time they are shipping Gemini in Search on day one. Gemini 3 is also coming today to the Gemini app, to developers in AI Studio and Vertex AI, and in their new agentic development platform, Google Antigravity.