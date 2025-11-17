Google Gemini 3 Leaks

Gemini 3 has not been officially released yet; only preview checkpoints are accessible to select users via routing errors or A/B testing in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed Gemini 3 will arrive before end of 2025.

The Context Window is up to 1 million tokens and has standard tiers around 200k–500k tokens.

It randomly appears in Google AI Studio as side-by-side comparisons when using Gemini 2.5 Pro. Some paid Vertex AI users report direct access.

Google trains ~13+ branches in parallel. The leaked ones include ECPT. It is early powerful checkpoint and it excels at creative coding.

One-Shot Capabilities Highlighted in Leaks

Fully functional Mac OS replica in browser (file explorer, terminal, sketch app, calculator, browser-in-browser).

Windows XP replica with working Snake game and Python-running terminal.

Best-ever Minecraft clone (visually accurate + fully playable: move, build, destroy blocks).

Interactive 3D voxel art (pelican on bike, exoplanet cores, animated mystical scenes).

Complex SVG generation (zoomable Xbox/PS controllers, robots with movable parts — mathematically perfect, no quality loss).

Ready-to-play custom games (menus, leveling, damage animations, soundtracks).

Scientific visualizations (interactive planet generators with adjustable mountains/sea levels, wormholes).

Original music composition + playback.

It solved Somura’s 554th problem which was previously unsolved by any LLM in 3 minutes. It has strong in math and theorem proving.

It generates ~1,000 lines of clever JavaScript/HTML/CSS to simulate complex systems while working around token limits.

It is described as most creative” and “artistic with emotional intelligence in outputs.