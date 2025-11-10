Incident Response Team (ShieldForce) Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust CNAPP in Latin America

Menlo Park, CA, USA, November 10th, 2025, CyberNewsWire

AccuKnox, a leader in Zero Trust Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), announced a strategic partnership with Incident Response Team SA DE CV (ShieldForce) and DeepRoot Technologies, a global cybersecurity service provider and managed services partner, to accelerate Zero Trust adoption and AI Security innovation across Mexico and parts of Latin America.

Incident Response Team SA DE CV (ShieldForce) – Cyber Resilience Partnership

Incident Response Team SA DE CV (ShieldForce), founded by Francisco Villegas, in Mexico, delivers AI-driven managed cybersecurity solutions, including Incident response, Managed SOC, endpoint protection, disaster recovery, anti-ransomware protection, and regulatory compliance management. Operating across Mexico and Latin America, Incident Response Team SA DE CV (ShieldForce) helps organizations minimize downtime, mitigate cyber risks, and protect their reputations in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Recently, Incident Response Team SA DE CV (ShieldForce’s) CEO, Francisco Villegas, presented at one of Mexico’s largest cybersecurity conferences. They presented in Spanish on the importance of Zero Trust CNAPP strategies in modern enterprises. This topic received highly positive audience feedback, reinforcing ShieldForce’s growing leadership in the region.

Leadership Testimonials

“Nuestra misión en ShieldForce siempre ha sido ayudar a los clientes a mantenerse por delante de la evolución de las amenazas a través de la automatización, la concienciación y la inteligencia,” dijo Francisco Javier Villegas Landin, Fundador y CEO de ShieldForce.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration in advancing Zero Trust adoption,” said Vineel Kurumella, Partner at DeepRoot Technologies.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with ShieldForce and DeepRoot Technologies in bringing AccuKnox’s Zero Trust and AI Security capabilities to North and Latin America,” said Raj Panchapakesan, Global Head of Business Development and Partner Ecosystem at AccuKnox.

Securing ‘Code to Cognition’

AccuKnox provides comprehensive multi-cloud and on-premise security. In parallel, AccuKnox AI Security provides comprehensive protection for the full lifecycle of AI/ML/LLM workloads encompassing data, models, applications, and infrastructure.

About ShieldForce

ShieldForce is a global cybersecurity provider delivering AI-powered managed services, including SOC operations, endpoint protection, threat detection, incident response, and compliance management.

About DeepRoot Technologies

DeepRoot Technologies (DeepRootTech) specializes in cybersecurity and data engineering solutions that enhance detection, response, and data insight. The company designs secure data pipelines and AI-driven analytics frameworks that enable enterprises to protect critical systems without disrupting innovation.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox is a Zero Trust CNAPP platform that delivers runtime protection, agentless risk assessment, and comprehensive visibility across cloud, container, and AI workloads. The company is a core contributor to leading CNCF open-source projects KubeArmor and ModelArmor.

Contact

PMM

Syed Hadi

AccuKnox

[email protected]

