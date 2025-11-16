Interstellar Object 3/I Atlas Has Twelve Anomalies So Far

3I/ATLAS showed a complex tail structure early this morning of November 8, 2925. It was observed at 29 degrees elongation from the Sun. In July and August , other researchers calculated that 3I Atlas is rotating about every 16 hours.

How could these jets maintain their orientation if 3I/ATLAS is rotating every 16.16 hours?

Other science youtubers now admit, Avi Loeb has identified a mystery they have a lot of trouble explaining.

Michio Kaku gives his real opinion. There are a lot of deep fake videos of Dr Kaku.

3I/ATLAS is an interstellar comet, noted for its unusual characteristics. With deepfake AI videos of me making claims on this subject, I appeared on @NewsNation to offer my official authentic assessment of this strange space object. #3IATLAS pic.twitter.com/BJDE65X7u1 — Dr. Michio Kaku (@michiokaku) November 10, 2025

Images revealed a network of jets around 3I/ATLAS These observed jets from 3I/ATLAS should have been smeared by the rotation. Instead, the image taken by F. Niebling and M. Buechner on November 9, 2025, shows tightly-collimated jets extending to distances larger than a million kilometers. At the expected thermal speed of sublimated volatiles from a natural comet, 400 meters per second, it takes about a month for the material to traverse a million kilometers.

A couple weeks ago some scientists thought that 3I/Atlas had broken up to explain the amount of material (comet mass loss) it was calculated to release. They calculated 50 billion tons per month. However, earlier calculations suggested that 3I/Atlas only weighed about 31 billion tons. If it broke up then there would be more surface area for the observed brightness and would explain the mass loss calculations.

BUT new detailed observations two weeks find no evidence that it has broken up. They find a single object still.



Stacked images, constituting 24 exposures in the green filter— each lasting 35 seconds , 2 exposures in a red filter and 2 exposures in a blue filter, show a large glowing halo extending out to half a million kilometers (5 arcminutes). The images show at least 7 distinct jets, some of which are anti-tails in the sunward direction.

Given that a large number of jets appear in many directions, the reported non-gravitational acceleration of 3I/ATLAS requires much more than 10–20% of its initial mass to have been ejected near perihelion.

Avi Loeb has added the new anomaly to the list. There are 12 mysteries concerning 3I/ATLAS

1. Its retrograde trajectory is aligned to within 5 degrees with the ecliptic plane of the planets around the Sun, with a likelihood of 0.2%.

2. During July and August as well as in early November of 2025, it displayed a sunward jet (anti-tail) that is not an optical illusion from geometric perspective, unlike familiar comets.

3. Its nucleus is about a million times more massive than 1I/`Oumuamua and a thousand times more massive than 2I/Borisov, while moving faster than both, altogether with a likelihood of less than 0.1%.

4. Its arrival time was fine-tuned to bring it within tens of millions of kilometers from Mars, Venus and Jupiter and be unobservable from Earth at perihelion, with a likelihood of 0.005% .

5. Its gas plume contains much more nickel than iron (as found in industrially-produced nickel alloys) and a nickel to cyanide ratio that is orders of magnitude larger than that of all known comets, including 2I/Borisov, with a likelihood below 1%.

6. Its gas plume contains only 4% water by mass, a primary constituent of familiar comets.

7. It shows extreme negative polarization, unprecedented for all known comets, including 2I/Borisov, with a likelihood below 1%.

8. It arrived from a direction coincident with the radio “Wow! Signal” to within 9 degrees, with a likelihood of 0.6%.

9. Near perihelion, it brightened faster than any known comet and was bluer than the Sun.

10. It exhibits sunward and anti-solar jets which require an unreasonably large surface area in order to absorb enough sunlight needed to sublimate enough ice to feed the mass flux of these jets.

11. Near perihelion it exhibits non-gravitational acceleration which requires massive evaporation of at least 13% of its mass, whereas preliminary images indicate that the object maintained its integrity and did not break up.

12. Its tightly-collimated jets maintain orientation across a million kilometers in multiple directions relative to the Sun despite its measured rotation.